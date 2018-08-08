Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 14-year-old male is facing charges in connection with a carjacking spree in the Pittsburgh area.

According to police, officers were called to the 7300 block of Reynolds Street around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, for a reported carjacking.

The 66-year-old victim told police they had been assaulted and physically removed from their vehicle by three male juveniles.

Officers asked nearby construction workers to watch for a blue 2015 Subaru Forester. Just before 5 p.m., construction workers alerted police that they had seen a vehicle matching the description.

Police caught up to the vehicle on Monticello Street, where four males and a female got out and fled. All five juveniles were quickly apprehended.

The driver has only been identified as a 14-year-old male. During the course of their investigation, police determined the male was also involved in a two carjackings on Monday.

In one incident, a 75-year-old man was carjacked in the 500 block of South Murtland Avenue. The other incident happened in the Bakery Square parking garage. The victim in that incident was a 70-year-old female.

Surveillance footage of the Bakery Square incident showed the teen wearing a shirt, which was found in the Forester. A bystander also took a picture of the teen just before the carjacking involving the Forester.

The teen is now being held in the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.