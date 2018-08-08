Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CANONSBURG (KDKA) – Students around the area are getting ready to head back to class. But, one of the area’s largest districts has just delayed the start of the school year due to construction.

According to the district, the construction/expansion project at the Canon-McMillan Senior High School has pushed the start of classes back to Sept. 4. However, it could be delayed by another week.

This delay applies to all grade levels in the district.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, the district apologized for the delay and asked for patience and cooperation.

The decision made to postpone the start of the school year following a grounds and committee meeting on Tuesday.

The district is comprised of Canonsburg, Cecil and North Strabane Township. Over the past few years, the district has experienced increased enrollment due to a rise in population

