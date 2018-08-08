BREAKING NEWS:One Mainline Track Reopens After Sunday's Train Derailment
Lauren Cutshaw, South Carolina

BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) – Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph told officers she needn’t be arrested because she’s a “very clean, thoroughbred, white girl.”

The Bluffton Police report says 32-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Cutshaw was slurring her words and a breathalyzer showed her blood-alcohol level at .18 percent, but she said shouldn’t be jailed because she was a cheerleader and a sorority girl who graduated from a “high accredited university,” and her partner’s “a cop.”

lauren cutshaw DUI Suspect Claims She Shouldnt Be Arrested Due To Being Clean, Thoroughbred, White Girl

(Photo Courtesy: Beaufort County Detention Center)

The Island Packet reports officers asked what being a “white, clean girl” had to do with anything; she replied, “You’re a cop, you should know what that means.”

Cutshaw was jailed Saturday on charges including drunken driving, speeding and marijuana possession.

