VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – State Police in Franklin captured Jeremy Chambers after an extensive manhunt in Venango County.

According to police, the 36-year-old Chambers — who was wanted for aggravated assault, attempted kidnapping and motor vehicle theft — ambushed Amanda Schafer on Saturday morning in a New Kensington alley while she was delivering newspapers.

Chambers, who was captured Wednesday, is currently at the State Police barracks in Venango. Police said Chambers was taken into custody around noon near Barkeyville in Venango County.

The manhunt began Tuesday after police received a tip that Chambers was at a residence along Old Route 8 in southern Venango County. When troopers arrived, he fled on a red ATV. According to police, Chambers was then spotted on stolen black and yellow dirt bike in the Clintonville area. Schafer’s stolen vehicle, a stolen trailer and the stolen ATV were recovered.

Police said Chambers fled in Schafer’s Jeep on Saturday when a bystander came into the alley with his dog. Schafer said she filed a protection from abuse order against Chambers last week, just days after he was released from jail.