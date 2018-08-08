BREAKING NEWS:One Mainline Track Reopens After Sunday's Train Derailment
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Republican Party wants an investigation into a promotion by Fayette County Democrats at the recent county fair to get people to register as Democrats or change party affiliation.

The GOP says the offer of Pittsburgh Steelers memorabilia and a one-night stay at a western Pennsylvania resort violated the state Elections Code .

Fayette County Democratic chairman George Rattay says when his group learned it might not be legal to link the giveaway with voter registration it was expanded to let anyone sign up who stopped by their booth, then they canceled the giveaway altogether.

Rattay says the local party purchased the Steelers gear itself and the one-night stay was a private donation and not from the resort.

The county elections office says its solicitor is reviewing the matter.

