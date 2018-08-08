BREAKING NEWS:Both Mainline Tracks Reopen After Sunday's Train Derailment
By Andy Sheehan
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The long-awaited grand jury report on sexual abuse in six Pennsylvania diocese was finally to be released on Wednesday, but there is yet another delay.

From here, it’s not a question of if the report will be released — it’s only a matter of when.

church pews Grand Jury Report On Sexual Abuse In Six Pennsylvania Diocese Delayed Again

Photo Credit: KDKA

The findings of the grand jury — two years in the making — have been held up more than a dozen objectors — former clergy who say they’ve been unfairly named in the report. Their objections have resulted in weeks of back and forth legal wrangling.

The state Supreme Court approved the release of the report with those names and certain identifying information redacted. But the petitioners objected again, prompting a second revision. Still, most of them objected once more before today’s 1 p.m. final deadline.

But now, the entire matter is in the hands of senior Judge John Cleland — appointed by the court as the special master to approve a final redacted version to be released no later than Tuesday.

And while the names of those objectors will not be in it — as many as 300 other priests and lay teachers are expected to be named — as many as 90 in the Diocese of Pittsburgh alone.

