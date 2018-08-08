Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KDKA) – Hostess has issued a voluntary recall of its Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies over allergy concerns.
According to a press release, the “Contains” statement on the boxes fails to list egg as an allergen. While egg is listed in the ingredients, it was omitted from the “Contains” statement.
The company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.
|Product
|Item UPC
|Batch
|Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies MP FSH
|20888109113579
|F052123000
F061123000
F071623000
F072323000
|Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies MP FZN
|30888109213573
|F052123000
|Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies SS FSH
|20888109012025
|F052123000
F061123000
F071623000
F072323000
|Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies SS FZN
|30888109022021
|F052123000
F071623000
No injuries or illnesses have been reported. Anyone wishing to return the product can do so at the point of sale for a full refund.
Consumers can also contact Hostess for more information by calling 1-800-483-7253, or visit www.hostesscakes.com.