KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KDKA) – Hostess has issued a voluntary recall of its Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies over allergy concerns.

According to a press release, the “Contains” statement on the boxes fails to list egg as an allergen. While egg is listed in the ingredients, it was omitted from the “Contains” statement.

The company issued the recall out of an abundance of caution.

Product Item UPC Batch Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies MP FSH 20888109113579 F052123000

F061123000

F071623000

F072323000 Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies MP FZN 30888109213573 F052123000 Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies SS FSH 20888109012025 F052123000

F061123000

F071623000

F072323000 Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies SS FZN 30888109022021 F052123000

F071623000

No injuries or illnesses have been reported. Anyone wishing to return the product can do so at the point of sale for a full refund.

Consumers can also contact Hostess for more information by calling 1-800-483-7253, or visit www.hostesscakes.com.