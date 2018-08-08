BREAKING NEWS:Both Mainline Tracks Reopen After Sunday's Train Derailment
KNOXVILLE (KDKA) – A shooting in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood has left one man dead.

According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Marland Street and Brownsville Road, near the Mount Oliver border.

The initial call came in at 12:50 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police.

