Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – Another food recall on Wednesday, this time for raw dog and cat food.

The problem is a potential listeria contamination.

G and C Raw, LLC, is recalling some of its Pat’s Cat turkey line and its ground lamb dog food.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture discovered the listeria bacteria inside some of the company’s finished products.

The company is halting production while they investigate the source of the problem.