PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s a scene that has played out across the nation in more than a dozen cities this summer.

People flocking into the heart of town, searching cracks in walls, under trees and behind bushes in hopes of finding cash.

It’s the brainchild of Breakout Games, which is one of the largest escape room brands.

They are holding their treasure hunt in Pittsburgh until 8 p.m. Wednesday. They’ve hidden 20, $100 bills throughout the Downtown area.

“Pittsburgh is a huge town for escape rooms, the fact that we are even able to exist is because Pittsburgh has really come out and shown love for this industry and what we do and we’re just looking to give back a little bit,” Joe Nelis, operations manager for Breakout Games North Hills, said.

Anyone can sign up to play.

Here’s how it works.. First you have to register by going to their website, which you can find here.

Then, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., three sets of coordinates will be released every half hour, which you’ll have to use to find the locations of envelopes containing $100.

Nelis has a word of advice for treasure hunters.

“For any of the treasure hunters out there, just make sure you’re obeying traffic laws, you’re staying hydrated, you’re having fun. Remember, this is a family friendly event.”