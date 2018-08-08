PITTSBURGH (Patch.com) – If you’re looking to sample an award-winning unhealthy meal, there are two places in Pittsburgh in which to do it – at the Cheesecake Factory’s Ross Park Mall and SouthSide Works locations.

The restaurant chain’s breakfast burrito has won the 2018 Xtreme Eating Award for the Worst Way to Start the Day from the nonprofit Center for Science in the Public Interest. The nonprofit organization provides advice and advocacy toward healthier eating habits.

The Cheesecake Factory menu describes the breakfast burrito as a “warm tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, chicken chorizo, cheese, crispy potatoes, avocado, peppers and onions, over spicy ranchero sauce” that is served with sour cream, salsa, and black beans.”

