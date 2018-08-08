Rania Harris stopped by PTL to make two delicious salads, which feature fresh garden ingredients!

Peach Caprese Salad

2 fresh, ripe peaches , chopped or sliced

2 fresh, large tomatoes sliced

4 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese , chopped or sliced

Fresh basil leaves (about 15 small)

Extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling (about 2 tablespoons)

Balsamic vinegar or glaze, for drizzling (about 1 tablespoon)

Sea salt

Pepper , optional

Directions:

On a large plate, arrange peaches, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese. (Can make them into “sandwiches” or just throw them together). Top with fresh basil leaves.

Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar or glaze. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, and serve.

Serves: 4

Thai Crunch Salad with Peanut Dressing

For the Thai Peanut Dressing:

¼ cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, from one lime

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2-1/2 tablespoons sugar

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

1-inch square piece fresh ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves

For the Salad:

4 cups chopped Napa cabbage or shredded coleslaw mix

1 cup prepared shredded carrots

1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced into bite-sized pieces

1 small English cucumber, halved lengthwise, seeded and thinly sliced

1 cup cooked and shelled edamame

2 medium scallions, thinly sliced

½ cup loosely packed chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

For the dressing: Combine all of the ingredients except for the cilantro in a blender and process until completely smooth. Add the cilantro and blend for a few seconds until the cilantro is finely chopped. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the salad: Combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl and toss to combine. If serving right away, drizzle the peanut dressing over the top and toss; otherwise, serve the dressing on the side so the salad doesn’t get soggy.

Serves: 4