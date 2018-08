Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Scott Township Police announced that 90-year-old Paul Patton was found on Wednesday night after the department put out an alert.

He was found in Bridgeville and is expected to be OK.

Patton, who was driving a teal Toyota Corolla, tripped traffic cameras at Route 19 and Gilkeson Road at roughly 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.