PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The tracks where a train derailed Sunday could fully reopen in just a few hours.

All of the rail cars and containers have been removed. Now, workers are clearing smaller debris, but the end of the delays for Port Authority riders may still be days away.

According to Norfolk Southern, service was restored to one of the two mainline tracks around 4 a.m. They hope to reopen the other mainline track later in the day.

As of 6 a.m., three trains have passed through the area of the derailment area. However, it’s unclear if the line is back open, or if they are just conducting tests.

Crews have installed new track panels to replace sections impacted by the derailment.

Roughly 30 containers were involved in the derailment. All have been removed from the hill and were placed in a staging area near the Station Square station. So far, at least seven have been transported from the scene.

Here’s a daylight shot of another train going by this morning! @kdka #upwithKDKA pic.twitter.com/XVAYY0pn1L — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) August 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Carson Street remains closed and the Port Authority T service, which is running from Downtown to the South Hills, is going up and over Allentown. That adds 25 to 30 minutes to the trip.

Norfolk southern is helping with the cleanup and repair process

The cause of the derailment is still under investigation. Norfolk Southern hasn’t ruled out anything. They will look at the tracks, they will look at the equipment and they will look at how the train was being operated.

The city hopes to reopen Carson Street in the next day or so. Before that can happen, crews have to finish clearing the debris. It is also likely that the road will need to be repaved due to all the heavy machinery being used in the cleanup efforts.

It is unclear how long the Station Square T station will be closed.

The Smithfield Street Bridge remains closed to vehicle traffic, but it is open to pedestrians and buses. The buses can come through and use the transit tunnel.

It is also possible that the Mon Incline and Smithfield Bridge will reopen on Wednesday.