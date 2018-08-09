Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted in connection to a number of “smash-and-grab” thefts at Allegheny County parks has been arrested.

Officer found 38-year-old Andre Jennings after receiving a tip and arrested him without incident Thursday.

Police said in recent months, there have been a number of thefts from vehicles parked at North Park and other county parks in recent months. The suspect would break a car window and take valuables, including credit cards, that had been left in the car. The suspect then used the stolen credit cards to purchase large amounts of gift cards at various retail establishments.

Through their investigation, police determined Jennings was responsible for the thefts and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jennings has been sent to the Allegheny County Jail for arraignment on multiple charges.