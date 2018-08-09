Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KITTANNING (KDKA) — Two Armstrong County men are accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

State police say 55-year-old Mark Alan Feeney, of Applewold, Pa., and 60-year-old David John Croyle, of Kittanning, are facing statutory sexual assault charges.

Feeney and Croyle allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy between April and September of 2016.

The charges were filed after a joint investigation between the Pennsylvania State Police, the Kittanning Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office.

Both men were apprehended without incident.