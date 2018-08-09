Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ERIE (KDKA) — A man who used to work at a Pennsylvania home for disabled persons will go to prison for pouring scalding water on a patient with cerebral palsy.

Twenty-seven-year-old Akeem Nixon, of Erie, Pa., pleaded guilty in June to neglect of a care-dependent person and aggravated assault in connection to an incident that happened in June 2017.

At the time, Nixon was employed as a direct support aide at Lakeshore Community Services, a residential home for intellectually disabled persons in Erie.

On June 17, caregivers found a 38-year-old resident with cerebral palsy had suffered severe burns. He was transported to a local hospital where a doctor determined the victim had second-degree burns over 20 percent of his body. The victim was in the hospital for 17 days.

Officials say Nixon had been alone with the victim right before the incident. He was suspended from his job on June 18 and was charged in November 2017 based on medical evidence, statements from the victim and safety protocols in place at Lakeshore Community Services.

Nixon was sentenced to serve two-and-a-half to five years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.