NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A feral cat found in North Versailles in early August tested positive for rabies.

The Allegheny County Health Department says the cat was found near the 300 block of James Street earlier this week.

The feral cat is the 16th rabid animal found in Allegheny County this year. Six bats, six raccoons, one cat, one groundhog and one fox previously tested positive for rabies.

Allegheny County residents are urged to avoid stray animals and wildlife, and pet owners should make sure their pets are vaccinated. Anyone who notices an animal that’s acting strange should notify a local animal control service, the police or the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Anyone who is scratched, bitten or exposed to saliva from a stray or wild animal should clean the wound or contact area with soap and water, seek emergency medical treatment and call the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243.