PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Lane closures will be in effect for a section of the Parkway East for a repaving project.

According to PennDOT, the work will take place between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Birmingham Bridge.

As a result, the Parkway East will be reduced to a single lane for the entire weekend. The closure is expected to begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and run through 6 a.m. on Monday.

Crews will be milling and paving as part of the $26.39 million Parkway East Improvement Project.

Several ramps will be closed along the stretch of road:

  • The ramp that carries traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to eastbound I-376;
  • The ramp that carries traffic from Stanwix Street, Market Street, Wood Street, and Fort Pitt Boulevard to eastbound I-376;
  • The ramp that carries traffic from Grant Street to eastbound I-376; and
  • The eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A).

The following detours will be in effect:

Fort Duquesne Bridge to Eastbound I-376

  • Traffic on southbound I-279 will continue to the Fort Pitt Bridge to westbound I-376 (Parkway West)
  • Motorists will continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
  • Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road
  • Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376
  • Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
  • Stay in the right-hand lane and follow signs to eastbound I-376
  • End detour

Stanwix Street, Market Street, Wood Street, and Fort Pitt Boulevard to eastbound I-376

  • Take Fort Pitt Boulevard to Grant Street
  • From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)
  • Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville
  • End detour

Grant Street to eastbound I-376

  • Traffic traveling southbound on Grant Street will turn right onto Third Avenue
  • Turn left onto Cherry Way
  • Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)
  • Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville
  • End detour

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A)

  • Eastbound I-376 traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp
  • From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)
  • Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville
  • End detour

 

