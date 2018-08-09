Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Lane closures will be in effect for a section of the Parkway East for a repaving project.
According to PennDOT, the work will take place between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Birmingham Bridge.
As a result, the Parkway East will be reduced to a single lane for the entire weekend. The closure is expected to begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and run through 6 a.m. on Monday.
Crews will be milling and paving as part of the $26.39 million Parkway East Improvement Project.
Several ramps will be closed along the stretch of road:
- The ramp that carries traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to eastbound I-376;
- The ramp that carries traffic from Stanwix Street, Market Street, Wood Street, and Fort Pitt Boulevard to eastbound I-376;
- The ramp that carries traffic from Grant Street to eastbound I-376; and
- The eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A).
The following detours will be in effect:
Fort Duquesne Bridge to Eastbound I-376
- Traffic on southbound I-279 will continue to the Fort Pitt Bridge to westbound I-376 (Parkway West)
- Motorists will continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road
- Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376
- Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Stay in the right-hand lane and follow signs to eastbound I-376
- End detour
Stanwix Street, Market Street, Wood Street, and Fort Pitt Boulevard to eastbound I-376
- Take Fort Pitt Boulevard to Grant Street
- From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)
- Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville
- End detour
Grant Street to eastbound I-376
- Traffic traveling southbound on Grant Street will turn right onto Third Avenue
- Turn left onto Cherry Way
- Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)
- Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville
- End detour
Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A)
- Eastbound I-376 traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp
- From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)
- Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville
- End detour