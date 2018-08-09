Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Lane closures will be in effect for a section of the Parkway East for a repaving project.

According to PennDOT, the work will take place between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Birmingham Bridge.

As a result, the Parkway East will be reduced to a single lane for the entire weekend. The closure is expected to begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and run through 6 a.m. on Monday.

Crews will be milling and paving as part of the $26.39 million Parkway East Improvement Project.

Several ramps will be closed along the stretch of road:

The ramp that carries traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to eastbound I-376;

The ramp that carries traffic from Stanwix Street, Market Street, Wood Street, and Fort Pitt Boulevard to eastbound I-376;

The ramp that carries traffic from Grant Street to eastbound I-376; and

The eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A).

The following detours will be in effect:

Fort Duquesne Bridge to Eastbound I-376

Traffic on southbound I-279 will continue to the Fort Pitt Bridge to westbound I-376 (Parkway West)

Motorists will continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

Stay in the right-hand lane and follow signs to eastbound I-376

End detour

Stanwix Street, Market Street, Wood Street, and Fort Pitt Boulevard to eastbound I-376

Take Fort Pitt Boulevard to Grant Street

From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville

End detour

Grant Street to eastbound I-376

Traffic traveling southbound on Grant Street will turn right onto Third Avenue

Turn left onto Cherry Way

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville

End detour

Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A)