PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — In search of a new favorite escape room?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top escape game spots around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to get your next great thrill around town.

1. The Great Escape Room

Topping the list is The Great Escape Room. Located downtown at 428 Forbes Ave., Suite 001, it is the highest rated escape room in Pittsburgh, boasting five stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp.

For those who are unfamiliar, it’s an adventure game in which participants have to use teamwork to find clues and solve a series of puzzles in order to, you guessed it, escape the room — all while a timer is ticking down.

The four rooms here are themed around Sherlock Holmes and feature different difficulty levels. The Sherlock Holmes’ Library is the easiest to solve with a 35 percent success rate, while Professor Moriarty’s Gameroom is the hardest, with a success rate of just 18 percent. Learn more at The Great Escape Room’s website.

2. Escape Room Pittsburgh

Next up is Greenfield’s Escape Room Pittsburgh, situated at 569 Greenfield Ave., Floor 1. With 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, the local favorite features five games, from a tomb escape to Dr. Stein’s Laboratory.

Teams have 60 minutes to use problem solving, creativity and resourcefulness to escape. “Teams will be tested to use their surroundings and cleverness to escape the room by hunting for clues, gadgets, and ultimately, the key to unlock your room,” the business says on its website.

3. Questburgh Escape Rooms

South Side’s Questburgh Escape Rooms, located at 30 S. Sixth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the escape room 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews. Check out the Mafia Room, where your hands are zip-tied behind your back and you start with a pillowcase over your head. Other rooms include the Maniac, the Curse of Buddha and the Pirate Room. Different challenges await in each room.

“This was my third ever escape room, and I think this one was my favorite. My friends and I had such a great time, we left with huge smiles on our faces,” wrote Yelper Grace K. “Our game host was also very observant. He really did interject and guide us in the right direction throughout the game.”

4. Escape the Room

Then there’s Escape the Room, another South Side go-to, which has earned four stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1505 E. Carson St., Floor 2, to see if you can get out before the clock ticks down.

There are four rooms available at this spot, each with a 60-minute timer. Live the life of a spy in The Agency Room; hunt down the story of the year in The Newsroom; free yourself from the depths of Earth in the newest room, The Dig; or solve your way to freedom in The Apartment.