Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is some good news for motorists following Sunday’s train derailment near Station Square.

After being closed for days, the Smithfield Street Bridge is now open to all traffic. West Carson Street is also open between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Smithfield Street Bridge.

However, East Carson Street remains closed between the Smithfield street Bridge and Arlington Avenue.

As for the Wasbash Tunnel, it was open for Wednesday’s commute, but is currently closed.

The Mon Incline reopened on Wednesday as well.

Unfortunately, the news is not as good for Light Rail riders.

The Station Square T Station remains closed. The tracks right by Station Square are a mangled mess after the derailment sent rail cars right onto those tracks. The Port Authority does not have a timetable to fix the tracks.

The Port Authority T service, which is running from Downtown to the South Hills, is still going up and over Allentown. That adds 25 to 30 minutes to the trip.

Riders are able to access all Light Rail stations from South Hills Village on the Red Line and Lyle Station on the Blue Line to Allegheny Station on the North Shore, except for Station Square.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Southern reopened both mainline tracks in the derailment area on Wednesday.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details