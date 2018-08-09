BREAKING NEWS:Both Mainline Tracks Reopen After Sunday's Train Derailment
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, New Stanton, Pennsylvania Turnpike

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW STANTON (KDKA) – Police uncovered $500,000 in cash during a routine traffic stop along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to police, troopers pulled a vehicle over for a traffic signal infraction near New Stanton.

money in bags Troopers Discover $500K In Cash During Routine Traffic Stop On Turnpike

(Photo Courtesy: State Police)

It’s unclear what led police to search the vehicle, but the cash was found under the seat. The stacks of cash were wrapped in bags.

Two women in the car said they were driving from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh. They also said the money did not belong to them.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s