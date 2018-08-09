Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW STANTON (KDKA) – Police uncovered $500,000 in cash during a routine traffic stop along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

According to police, troopers pulled a vehicle over for a traffic signal infraction near New Stanton.

It’s unclear what led police to search the vehicle, but the cash was found under the seat. The stacks of cash were wrapped in bags.

Two women in the car said they were driving from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh. They also said the money did not belong to them.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

