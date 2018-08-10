Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

By: Carma Hassan and Joe Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the Canadian provincial capital said Friday.

“No names are being released at this time. Please appreciate this is a difficult time for their families and our colleagues,” Fredericton police said on Twitter.

A suspect is in custody, and the situation has been “contained,” police said. They said the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting occurred in the Brookside Drive area of the city of about 60,000 people, police said.

“Please continue to avoid the area,” Fredericton police said.

CNN network partner CTV said its reporter there said “police appeared to be focused on one particular residence” and that he heard four shots during a five-minute stretch.

“There is a police officer standing outside with a gun,” CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore said on CTV’s “Your Morning.”

New Brunswick is one of Canada’s eastern Maritime provinces. Its premier, Brian Gallant, said in a statement that “we are all shocked and saddened to learn this morning of the ongoing tragic incident.”

“I offer my condolences, thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. During this difficult time, our thoughts are also with the courageous women and men on the front lines working to keep us safe,” he said.

“At this time, I would ask New Brunswickers, particularly those in areas identified by police, to keep informed about the situation as it develops and follow the instructions of law enforcement officials working in the area.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “We’re following the situation closely.”

“Awful news coming out of Fredericton. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.