PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a man who was fatally shot by a Pittsburgh Police officer in Homewood in February held a rally on Friday.

The “Rally for Justice for Mark Daniels” started at noon in front of the City County Building.

Daniels was shot and killed by a Pittsburgh Police officer on Feb. 11.

According to police, two officers were on patrol in Homewood when they saw Daniels, who they said was acting suspiciously. Allegheny County DA Stephen Zappala says the officers drew their weapons, but Daniels allegedly fired first.

Officers returned fire, striking Daniels in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Daniels’ family says that is not true and there are witnesses who can confirm that. They also say the cop in this case should be charged with murder just like East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld in the Antwon Rose II case.

Daniels’ family is also suing the City of Pittsburgh and one of the officers involved in the court of common pleas, arguing there’s no evidence Daniels fired at the officers and claiming the officer used excessive force.

Joyce Daniels, the mother of Mark, has filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Pittsburgh.

Scott Allen, the family’s attorney, said the family wants answers from the mayor and the city and they want to see the entire video from that incident back in February.

They are also seeking monetary damages, although they say you cannot put a price on a life.

Zappala determined in April that the police-involved shooting was justified.

