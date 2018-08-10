  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has no shortage of beer festivals, but Saturday will be what organizers say is America’s first black beer festival.

“Fresh Fest” will be held Saturday afternoon at Nova Place on the North Side.

The men behind it say the craft beer industry is dominated by white men, but they want to show the diversity in the business.

Black-owned breweries from across the country will be in town offering tastings of their beers.

“Come indulge in what the city has to offer and come to get exposed to things that aren’t here that we need to bring here. There’s a lot of breweries that we’re bringing in that you can’t get here in the stores here. This will be the one and only time to taste what’s happening outside of Pittsburgh,” said Ed Bailey, co-host of the podcast “The Drinking Partners.”

There will also be music and food trucks.

General admission for Fresh Fest starts at 5 p.m.

