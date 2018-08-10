Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says more information is needed before legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.

With medical marijuana legalized, some in the state are considering legalizing recreational pot. Attorney General Josh Shapiro estimates it could mean annual state revenue of up to a half billion.

Earlier this week, Wolf said Pennsylvania isn’t ready for legal weed, but he backed off slightly in the Strip District on Friday.

“Apparently that was taken as something I’m categorically against. I’m willing to take a look at the evidence and whatever people want,” Wolf said.

With medical marijuana just becoming legal in the state, Wolf says we should take our time before making a decision on recreational weed.

“My sense is, right now, Pennsylvania’s not ready for it. We’re working really hard to make sure that the medical marijuana program is done the right way,” Wolf said.

Wolf’s Republican opponent for governor, Scott Wagner, was a strong proponent for medical marijuana, but so far, he remains strongly opposed to recreational pot. Wolf says we need more information before making it legal to light up.

“I think there’s six states that have legalized recreational marijuana. I think it’s a good idea for us to sit back and take a look at what happens there. I think as that unfolds, Pennsylvanians will make their own decision,” Wolf said.