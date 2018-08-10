Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man accused of shooting two people outside of a Giant Eagle in Greenfield has surrendered to police.

According to police, 21-year-old Zai Quan Henderson had been wanted in connection with the Aug. 3 incident.

Pittsburgh’s Director of Public Safety Wendell Hissrich described the shooting as a “gun battle” outside the grocery store.

One witness said they believed there were about 20 shots fired and the shots may have been fired from a vehicle. Police found several dozen shell casings at the scene.

A man and woman were shot and both were taken to the hospital for treatment. Witnesses said the man who was shot returned fire as he lay injured on the ground.

One victim was said to have suffered serious injuries while the other victim had only minor injuries.

Henderson is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail. He is being charged with aggravated assault.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details