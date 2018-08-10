SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning Issued Until 5 p.m. For Allegheny, Westmoreland Counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man facing homicide charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy will stand trial.

Jamal Williams, of Arlington, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday.

In June, he was charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child in the death of 3-year-old Major Troutman.

jamal williams Man Charged With Homicide In 3 Year Olds Death To Stand Trial

(Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

On Feb. 6, police were called to a North Side home for a report that a child had fallen off a bed and was unconscious.

Troutman died at Children’s Hospital on Valentine’s Day, eight days after being admitted.

During the investigation, detectives determined Williams was alone with Troutman in his room when Troutman allegedly fell. They also learned Williams had assaulted Troutman in the past.

Family members said Williams had been dating the child’s mother at the time of the incident.

