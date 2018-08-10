Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed during a shooting early Friday morning in Beaver Falls.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Second Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m.

A neighbor told KDKA-TV she heard an argument over money before she saw two men attack a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver. She said the driver was able to fight them off and then pulled out a gun and shot one of the attackers.

At the scene, a marked delivery vehicle for Domino’s Pizza was surrounded by police tape and evidence markers for at least six shell casings.

Authorities have not identified the person who was killed .