BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed during a shooting early Friday morning in Beaver Falls.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Second Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m.

A neighbor told KDKA-TV she heard an argument over money before she saw two men attack a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver. She said the driver was able to fight them off and then pulled out a gun and shot one of the attackers.

Photo Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

At the scene, a marked delivery vehicle for Domino’s Pizza was surrounded by police tape and evidence markers for at least six shell casings.

Authorities have not identified the person who was killed .

