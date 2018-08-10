Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning on the city’s North Side.

A spokesman said Zone 1 officers were called to the 1700 block of Belleau Drive in the Allegheny Dwellings community around 1:40 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. Officers found at least three shell casings in the area.

No victim or shooter was found at the scene.

Minutes later, a male was brought to Allegheny General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in critical condition.