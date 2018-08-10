Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – President Donald Trump’s campaign says his next Make America Great Again rally will be held in West Virginia.

A statement from Trump’s campaign says the rally will be held Aug. 21 in Charleston. The campaign says Trump will urge residents to vote for Republican candidates in the midterm elections, including West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey who is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

The statement says Trump will also speak on issues including the economy, national security, trade and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The rally will be held at the Charleston Civic Center.

