BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a beaver that attacked a man and his daughter during a kayak trip in Pennsylvania was rabid.

State health officials said Thursday that the beaver tested positive for virus after it was sent for testing by the state game commission.

Dan Wherley and his 7-year-old daughter, Layla, were kayaking Sunday on the Conewago Creek with their dog when the beaver relentlessly gnawed on his paddle and eventually swam right for his daughter. He fought off the animal while his daughter made it to land.

Wherley says at one point the beaver made it to his daughter’s kayak and started to climb on the back. “She was screaming bloody murder. I punched the beaver and knocked it into the water,” he said.

Wherley said he initially intended to retreat and not harm the beaver, but he eventually killed it to protect himself and his child. No one was bitten in the attack, but Wherley is getting rabies shots as a precaution.

