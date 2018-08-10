Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP (CNN) – Police in Pennsylvania have released dramatic dash camera footage of a shootout from last year that seriously injured a state trooper.

In November 2017, Trooper Ryan Sieple made what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop on Route 33 in Plainfield Township, Northampton County.

Dash cam video shows Daniel Clary getting a ticket for speeding. As the trooper begins to pull away, Clary flags him down again.

Trooper Sieple called for backup and the video shows him and Trooper Seth Kelly putting Clary through a sobriety test.

Clary is unstable on his feet during several of the tests.

When the troopers try to arrest Clary, he resists and they wrestle him to the ground.

Clary attempts to fight back, at one point, the fight even spills out onto the road with traffic driving by.

Police tried to use a Taser on Clary, but he got up and reached into the driver’s side window of his car.

The video shows Clary firing multiple rounds at both Trooper Sieple and Trooper Kelly.

Both officers return fire and Clary drives away.

Trooper Kelly was seriously injured but survived, partially by applying a tourniquet to himself.

Clary was convicted of attempted homicide.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.