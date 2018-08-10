SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning Canceled In Allegheny, Westmoreland Counties
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Six cars are trapped by a sinkhole that’s opened up in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania outlet mall.

WGAL-TV reported that the hole swallowed the vehicles at about 4:30 p.m. Friday at Tanger Outlets just east of Lancaster City.

tanger outlets sinkhole Sinkhole In Tanger Outlets Parking Lot Swallows 6 Cars

(Photo Credit: Katelyn Smith via Twitter)

A woman tells the station she was inside one of the vehicles during the collapse, and described it like an earthquake. Bystanders helped her get out safely.

WGAL says no one is hurt, but the vehicles can’t be removed until the area is stable.

A woman who answered the phone at the mall office said “the photos don’t lie” about the incident, then hung up.

Lancaster is about 70 miles west of Philadelphia.

