WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — An ambulance was involved in a crash in Wilkinsburg on Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at West Street and Penn AVenue.

According to emergency dispatchers, an ambulance and at least one other vehicle were involved in a crash.

The ambulance was an Irwin EMS ambulance out of Westmoreland County.

Police and paramedics were on the scene.

