WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The best and brightest of baseball’s young stars are in Washington County for the next few days for the Dick’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series.

The PONY League is a nearly 70-year-old worldwide baseball league made up of 13- and 14-year-old players. Founded in Pennsylvania, the world series hosts 10 teams, including the home team from Washington.

Four of these teams traveled to the World Series from outside of the United States.

“They’re from Vienna, Austria; Yaguate, Dominican Republic; from Tijuana, Mexico, and from Chinese Taipei,” PONY League World Series Committee chair Bob Gregg said.

“It feels very good to represent our country in the PONY League World Series,” Coach Victor Vizcanio, from the Dominican Republic, said.

Opening day kicked off with a homerun derby, where two players from each team had the chance to compete. Ryan Silver represented the home team and hit six homeruns in the first round.

“At first, it was nerve-wracking, but then I just got up there and I’m just trying to have some fun and hit some baseballs,” Silver said.

The World Series will continue until Wednesday, concluding with the championship game.

Friday night’s games were postponed until Saturday due to heavy rains, and Saturday’s Champions League and Opening Ceremonies are canceled.

Saturday’s games will take place at 9:30 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Click here for an updated bracket.