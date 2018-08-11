Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) — The only American Girl Outlet store in the country held its grand opening over the weekend.

The store opened at the Tanger Outlets in Hershey, Pa., on Saturday.

The outlet location will sell dolls and items from American Girl’s “Truly Me” line. The Doll Hair Salon and Ear Piercing will not be available at the outlet location.

Huge crowds were expected at the opening, so the store planned to distribute tickets to customers and allow them into the store in groups to avoid creating long lines.

The store will close at 9 p.m. Saturday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Entry tickets for Sunday will be distributed starting at 8 a.m.

There are 19 non-outlet American Girl store locations in the United States.

More information about the American Girl Outlet can be found at americangirl.com/retail.