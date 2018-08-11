  • KDKA TV

EAST TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A 3-year-old girl died Saturday after her father accidentally struck her with his vehicle.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. in East Taylor Township, Cambria County.

State police say a 34-year-old man left his house to move a Jeep Cherokee that was blocking another vehicle.

The man said he didn’t realize his 3-year-old daughter had followed him outside. When he got into the Jeep and started to back up, he struck the child.

The father performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took her to a local hospital. She was pronounced dead just after 11:15 a.m.

No charges are expected to be filed.

