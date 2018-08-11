Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREEN TREE (KDKA) — A Green Tree bank caught fire after flames from a burning vehicle spread to the building.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the First Commonwealth Bank on Mansfield Avenue.

Allegheny County officials say a vehicle in the bank’s drive-thru caught fire, and the fire spread to the building.

The driver of the vehicle and his girlfriend escaped safely.

Video from Aidan Skowron shows flames from the front of the vehicle eventually engulfing the entire car. Smoke and flames can later be seen pouring from the roof of the bank.

The fire grew to 3 alarms, and the roof of the building began to collapse.

Crews were still battling hot spots just after 5 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details