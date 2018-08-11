  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PM2018 PGA Championship
    7:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:30 PMFriends
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DA Stephen Zappala, Homewood, Local TV, Mark Daniels, Protest

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – The family of Mark Daniels, who was shot and killed by Pittsburgh Police Officer Gino Macioce in February in Homewood, hosted another protest on Saturday.

protest Neighborhood Walk Starts At Site Man Was Fatally Shot By Police In Homewood

Photo Credit: Gerome Williams/KDKA

This after a rally led by Daniels’ family on Friday at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

The family is upset after District Attorney Stephen Zappala called the shooting justified because Daniels fired at cops.

The neighborhood walk started from the scene of the shooting at the corner of Frankstown and Brushton.

RELATED STORIES:

Comments
  1. Ken (@airdoc19) says:
    August 11, 2018 at 2:51 PM

    Sure looks like a lot of evidence showing what really happened. But I guess that doesn’t matter does it?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s