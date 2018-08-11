Comments
HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) – The family of Mark Daniels, who was shot and killed by Pittsburgh Police Officer Gino Macioce in February in Homewood, hosted another protest on Saturday.
This after a rally led by Daniels’ family on Friday at the Allegheny County Courthouse.
The family is upset after District Attorney Stephen Zappala called the shooting justified because Daniels fired at cops.
The neighborhood walk started from the scene of the shooting at the corner of Frankstown and Brushton.
Sure looks like a lot of evidence showing what really happened. But I guess that doesn’t matter does it?