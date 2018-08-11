Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Drivers who use the Parkway East need to come up with a backup plan because of ramp closures due to road work through the weekend, PennDOT announced.

The Parkway (I-376) is also down to one lane in areas due to bridge dam replacement work.

The Oakland exit to Forbes Avenue is open, however. PennDOT planned to start a pavement project there on Friday night, but that has been pushed back due to the weather.

The work was scheduled to occur eastbound between the Fort Pitt Bridge and the Birmingham Bridge through 6 a.m. Monday morning. Expected to close to traffic this weekend are the ramp that carries traffic from the Fort Duquesne Bridge to the Parkway East; the ramp that carries traffic from Stanwix Street, Market Street, Wood Street, and Fort Pitt Boulevard to the Parkway East; and the ramp that carries traffic from Grant Street to the Parkway East.

Ramp traffic will be detoured. Posted detours are below:

Fort Duquesne Bridge to Eastbound I-376:

•Traffic on southbound I-279 will continue to the Fort Pitt Bridge to westbound I-376 (Parkway West)

•Motorists will continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

•Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

•Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

•Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

•Stay in the right-hand lane and follow signs to eastbound I-376

Stanwix Street, Market Street, Wood Street, and Fort Pitt Boulevard to eastbound I-376:

•Take Fort Pitt Boulevard to Grant Street

•From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

•Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville

Grant Street to eastbound I-376:

•Traffic traveling southbound on Grant Street will turn right onto Third Avenue

•Turn left onto Cherry Way

•Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

•Follow the Boulevard of the Allies eastbound

•Take the ramp to I-376 East toward Monroeville

Motorists are urged to check 511PA for any changes due to weather or other unexpected circumstances.