MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Since 2008, Operation Homefront’s ‘Back-to-School Brigade’ has distributed more than 300,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to military children, and Saturday the organization was in the Pittsburgh area serving military families.

The group distributed 400 backpacks and necessary school supplies to pre-registered military children at the Pittsburgh Area Commissary on Soldiers Lane in Moon, Pa., as a part of the annual event.

The national nonprofit has already started distributing more than 22,000 backpacks and necessary school supplies at roughly 60 events nationwide this year.

According to its mission statement, Operation Homefront’s goal is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive — not simply struggle to get by — in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. The organizations says that 92 percent of expenditures go directly toward delivering programs and services to the military families who need it most.