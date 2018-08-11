Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LATROBE (KDKA) — A Steelers fan apparently tried to disguise himself as a player and managed to get onto Chuck Noll Field at Steelers Training Camp on Saturday.

A young man wearing a number 43 jersey, pads and eye black could be seen standing on the side of the field with a staff member during practice. He was also carrying a Steelers helmet.

According to the Tribune Review, he briefly joined players during the team stretch before he was found out.

At one point, he appeared to be talking to Antonio Brown.

The staff member eventually escorted the man off the field.

Other crazy development of the day —A fan, who reportedly looked the part of a football player dressed in pads and a #Steelers helmet sneaked onto #StVincent field to “tryout” for the team—He was taken off campus by security. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) August 11, 2018

Coach Mike Tomlin declined to comment on what exactly happened.