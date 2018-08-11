Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Nation got a little bit bigger this week. Two players welcomed new additions to their families within days of one another.

Offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert posted a photo of his newborn son on Instagram on Thursday, saying, “Greatest gift from God! The king has arrived.”

Two days later, outside linebacker Bud Dupree posted a photo on Instagram welcoming Breitlen Jett Dupree to the world.

The Steelers will take on the Green Bay Packers in their next preseason game on Thursday.