Bud Dupree, Marcus Gilbert, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Nation got a little bit bigger this week. Two players welcomed new additions to their families within days of one another.

Offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert posted a photo of his newborn son on Instagram on Thursday, saying, “Greatest gift from God! The king has arrived.”

Two days later, outside linebacker Bud Dupree posted a photo on Instagram welcoming Breitlen Jett Dupree to the world.

24 hours later ! Welcome 👑Breitlen Jett Dupree!!❤️❤️

A post shared by Bud Dupree™ (@bud_dupree) on

The Steelers will take on the Green Bay Packers in their next preseason game on Thursday.

