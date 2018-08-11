Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (AP/KDKA) – Authorities say a 75-year-old man competing in the swimming portion of the USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships was found unconscious in Lake Erie and later died.

USA Triathlon has confirmed the death of Oklahoma native Jim Hix on Saturday morning in Cleveland.

“Our sport lost a member of its beloved community and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jim’s wife, Ann, his family and friends,” USA Triathlon CEO Rocky Harris said in a statement. “As one of the nation’s top multisport athletes in his age group, Jim and USA Triathlon shared a close relationship and his passing is particularly difficult.”

The U.S. Coast Guard says a crew saw Hix floating in the water and tried to revive him onboard a boat. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Hix won the duathlon national championship for his age group last year and has represented the U.S. at international events.

A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.

