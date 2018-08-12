Comments
ALLENTOWN (KDKA) — Crews were battling a structure fire in the city’s Allentown area Sunday night.
Allegheny County officials said firefighters were on the scene of a 3-alarm fire on Millbridge Street around 10:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Further details have not yet been released.
