  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PM2018 PGA Championship
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMElementary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ATV Crash, Cook Township, Local TV, Nickolas Taylor

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COOK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Westmoreland County early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Cook Township.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office says 24-year-old Nickolas S. Taylor, of Latrobe, was driving an ATV south on Bethel Church Road when he crashed into a guide rail and was thrown from the vehicle.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s