COOK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Westmoreland County early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Cook Township.

The Westmoreland County coroner’s office says 24-year-old Nickolas S. Taylor, of Latrobe, was driving an ATV south on Bethel Church Road when he crashed into a guide rail and was thrown from the vehicle.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.