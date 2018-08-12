Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAN DIEGO (KDKA) — An elderly woman was arrested in California on Wednesday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found almost 100 pounds of heroin in her vehicle.

An 81-year-old woman was trying to enter the United States at the Tecate port of entry when a dog on the K-9 team screening vehicles alerted officers to the driver side rocker panel of the woman’s vehicle.

Officers conducted an in-depth inspection of the vehicle and found 34 wrapped packages of heroin, weighing 92 pounds, inside the rocker panels.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the estimated street value of the heroin is more than $870,000.

The woman, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing.