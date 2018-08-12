  • KDKA TV

SAN DIEGO (KDKA) — An elderly woman was arrested in California on Wednesday after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found almost 100 pounds of heroin in her vehicle.

An 81-year-old woman was trying to enter the United States at the Tecate port of entry when a dog on the K-9 team screening vehicles alerted officers to the driver side rocker panel of the woman’s vehicle.

Officers conducted an in-depth inspection of the vehicle and found 34 wrapped packages of heroin, weighing 92 pounds, inside the rocker panels.

(Photo Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the estimated street value of the heroin is more than $870,000.

The woman, who is a U.S. citizen, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing.

