PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Lincoln-Lemington early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue for a shooting just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased woman inside a parked SUV.

The body of the woman was transported to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

Police are continuing the investigation, and if anyone has information regarding the shooting, they are asked to give homicide detectives a call at 412-323-7800.

