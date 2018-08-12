  • KDKA TV

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of about 30 white nationalists has marched to a park near the White House for what they call a rally in favor of white civil rights.

Police escort far-right demonstrators during a rally at Lafayette Park opposite the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC, one year after the deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Thousands of counterprotesters are in the area, too, and jeered and heckled the white nationalists as they made their way down the street surrounded by police.

Makia Green, who represents the Washington branch of Black Lives Matter, told Sunday’s crowd that: “We know from experience that ignoring white nationalism doesn’t work.”

Protestors march against the far-right's Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC on the one-year anniversary of deadly violence at a similar protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The counterprotesters planned to march to Lafayette Square in front of the White House, just before the arrival of the white nationalists. Police have erected a maze of barricades to keep the two sides apart.

The counterprotesters are expected to far outnumber the white nationalists.

The demonstration and counterdemonstration come on the anniversary of last year’s deadly gathering of neo-Nazis, skinheads, Ku Klux Klan members, and others in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sunday’s gathering is being led by the principal organizer of last year’s “Unite the Right” event, Jason Kessler.

